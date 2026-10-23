Deverakonda and Mandanna's 'Ranabaali' hits ₹50cr domestically in 7 days
Entertainment
Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has made a splash by crossing ₹50 crore at the Indian box office in just seven days.
Released on October 16, the film pulled in ₹52.55 crore across India and reached a worldwide total of ₹63.65 crore, thanks to steady crowds, especially over its opening weekend.
'Ranabaali' drops to ₹3.15cr, ₹11.10cr abroad
Set during the Madras Famine of 1876-78, Ranabaali follows a powerful story of resistance against British rule in Rayalaseema.
While it kicked off strong with ₹9.25 crore on day one, weekday collections dipped to ₹3.15 crore by Thursday, a 42.7% drop.
Still, international fans helped boost its global earnings by another ₹11.10 crore, showing that the film's message and star power are connecting beyond India too.