Deverakonda and Mandanna's 'Ranabaali' posts 36.9cr opening weekend worldwide
Entertainment
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's new film, Ranabaali, pulled in ₹36.9 crore worldwide during its first weekend (October 16-18).
Even with tough competition from Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, the movie grabbed attention thanks to its unique setting, a fictional rebellion during the Great Famine of 1876-78.
'Ranabaali' 28cr India 8.9cr overseas
In India, Ranabaali earned ₹28 crore, kicking off strong on Friday but seeing a small dip before a slight Sunday bump. Overseas audiences added another ₹8.9 crore to the total.
While these numbers are solid, they're not quite at the blockbuster level of Mandanna's Pushpa 2 or Deverakonda's Kingdom, so keeping up momentum through the week will be key for its success.