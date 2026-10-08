Deverakonda calls online criticism 'manufactured' as 'Ranabaali' follows 'Jailer 2'
Entertainment
Vijay Deverakonda isn't letting online trolls get to him as his new film, Ranabaali, gears up for release right after Jailer 2.
At a Hyderabad press event, he called the wave of social media criticism "manufactured," and suggested that constant talk about audiences would rather watch Jailer 2 feels like part of a manufactured narrative.
Deverakonda says he will not change
Deverakonda made it clear he won't let outside opinions shake his confidence or stop him from chasing his dreams.
"I won't change; they're the ones who need to."
He also encouraged critics to focus on improving themselves for their families, adding that he enjoys success stories a lot.