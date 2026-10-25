Deverakonda Mandanna 'Ranabaali' crosses ₹50cr India box office, ₹70.10cr worldwide
Entertainment
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali has officially crossed ₹50 crore at the Indian box office as of October 24.
The film's earnings jumped by 33.3% on its second Saturday, and worldwide collections have hit an impressive ₹70.10 crore, with ₹11.85 crore coming from overseas fans.
Strong debut, 'Ranabaali' ₹45.20cr 1st week
After opening strong with ₹9.25 crore on day one (October 16), Ranabaali kept up steady numbers through its first week, hitting a domestic total of ₹45.20 crore by week's end.
Growing theater occupancy (up to 34.58% on Saturday) is helping too.
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the movie dives into the Madras Famine era with a star cast and has clearly struck a chord with audiences.