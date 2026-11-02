Deverakonda Mandanna 'Ranabaali' to arrive on Netflix November 13
Entertainment
Ranabaali, the period action film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, is coming to Netflix on November 13.
The date popped up briefly on Netflix's socials before being deleted, but some users saved snapshots of it which have been subsequently published online, so the hype is definitely real for its streaming debut.
'Ranabaali' ₹80cr box office success
The movie was a box office success, pulling in about ₹80 crore worldwide. Fans loved the historical setting and the chemistry between Deverakonda and Mandanna, especially since it's their first film together after getting married.
Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo also impressed in a key role, and Ajay-Atul's music gave the film some extra sparkle.