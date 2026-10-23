Deverakonda, Mandanna's 'Complete Actor' pick sparks online criticism and laughter
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are catching heat after their Koffee With Karan Season nine appearance.
When asked to name the "Complete Actor" of South Indian cinema, Deverakonda jokingly picked himself, leading host Karan Johar to clarify it's actually Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.
Their surprised "Mohanlal sir?" response has sparked both laughter and criticism online, with some fans disappointed by their lack of awareness.
Mohanlal fans upset over 'Jailer 2'
Mohanlal's own fans aren't too happy either: many feel let down by his smaller role in Jailer 2 and the moment featuring him in its trailer but absent from the film's final version.
Still, he's busy with upcoming films Athimanoharam (out December 24) and Operation Ganga (March 18).
Meanwhile, Deverakonda and Mandanna will reunite on screen in Ranabaali, their first film together since Dear Comrade.