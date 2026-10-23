Deverakonda, Mandanna's 'Complete Actor' pick sparks online criticism and laughter

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are catching heat after their Koffee With Karan Season nine appearance.

When asked to name the "Complete Actor" of South Indian cinema, Deverakonda jokingly picked himself, leading host Karan Johar to clarify it's actually Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

Their surprised "Mohanlal sir?" response has sparked both laughter and criticism online, with some fans disappointed by their lack of awareness.