Deverakonda's birthday glimpse highlights prep for 'Ranabaali' historical action drama

'Ranabaali' releases worldwide September 11

Ranabaali takes place between 1854 and 1878, drawing from lesser-known stories of British-era India.

Rashmika plays Jayamma, reuniting with Vijay after their past hits together.

The film's song O Mere Saajan is already trending online, adding to the buzz.

Plus, international actor Arnold Vosloo joins the cast in an important role.

Catch it in theaters worldwide on September 11!