Deverakonda's birthday glimpse highlights prep for 'Ranabaali' historical action drama
Entertainment
On Vijay Deverakonda's birthday, the makers released the special poster and glimpse for Ranabaali, his new historical action drama.
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and starring Rashmika Mandanna as the lead, the glimpse highlights Vijay's serious prep: think horse-riding lessons and intense action scenes.
'Ranabaali' releases worldwide September 11
Ranabaali takes place between 1854 and 1878, drawing from lesser-known stories of British-era India.
Rashmika plays Jayamma, reuniting with Vijay after their past hits together.
The film's song O Mere Saajan is already trending online, adding to the buzz.
Plus, international actor Arnold Vosloo joins the cast in an important role.
Catch it in theaters worldwide on September 11!