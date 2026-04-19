Deverakonda's lyrical video "That's A Roar" previews 'VDxShouryuv' energetic tone

Martinez and Snowpiercer VFX join 'VDxShouryuv'

Directed by Shouryuv (of Hi Nanna fame), the film brings together an international team: cinematographer Alejandro Martinez and VFX artists behind hits like Snowpiercer.

Music is by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

For Deverakonda, known for movies like Arjun Reddy, this project feels like a big leap forward in his career.