Deverakonda's team denies claims about caravans and assistants for 'Ranabaali' Entertainment Jun 26, 2026

Vijay Deverakonda's team has called out viral rumors claiming he demanded five or six caravans and 40 to 50 assistants for his new film, Ranabaali.

The story started with a fake screenshot that looked like a news report from 123Telugu, but both the actor's team and the portal say it's totally made up.

Producers Mythri Movie Makers were even dragged into it, but Deverakonda's side says there's no truth to any of it.