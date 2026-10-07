Deverakonda's UNHYPE sold 10,000 VD signature routines for ₹1.3cr
Entertainment
Vijay Deverakonda's new skincare brand, UNHYPE, just had a massive debut; its first batch of 10,000 VD Signature Routines sold out super fast, bringing in ₹1.3 crore.
The launch on September 11, 2026 introduced face wash, moisturizer, and sunscreen made especially for Indian skin.
UNHYPE restocks October 3, 2026
All 30,000 products from the Acne Safe and Brightening routines were prebooked within two weeks. Deverakonda called it a huge milestone and thanked everyone who trusted the brand with their skin.
If you missed out, don't worry; UNHYPE is restocking and launching regular routines on October 3, 2026 at unhype.in.