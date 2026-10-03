Devgn calls Captain Machchhar 'hero' after midair emergency, Khans praise
Bollywood stars are applauding Captain Smit Machchhar after he bravely handled a tense midair emergency on September 30.
While flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv, Machchhar was suddenly attacked by his co-pilot. Even after being stabbed, he managed to protect everyone on board, 174 people in total.
Ajay Devgn called him "a hero in every sense of the word," and both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also sent their respect.
Machchhar attacked by copilot, Tabuk landing
The attack took place over Saudi Arabia on a Boeing 737 MAX 8.
Despite his injuries, Machchhar opened the cockpit door so passengers and crew could help stop the attacker.
Two other pilots then landed the plane safely at Tabuk airport.
From his hospital bed, Machchhar spoke with Prime Minister Modi about how quick teamwork helped avoid a much bigger disaster.