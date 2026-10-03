Devgn calls Captain Machchhar 'hero' after midair emergency, Khans praise

Bollywood stars are applauding Captain Smit Machchhar after he bravely handled a tense midair emergency on September 30.

While flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv, Machchhar was suddenly attacked by his co-pilot. Even after being stabbed, he managed to protect everyone on board, 174 people in total.

Ajay Devgn called him "a hero in every sense of the word," and both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also sent their respect.