Devgn moves Bombay High Court over Vimal Elaichi FDA notice
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn has gone to the Bombay High Court after the Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) accused him of breaking food safety laws with his Vimal Elaichi ads.
The FDA's August 2026 notice linked his endorsement to banned pan masala products, but Devgn called the move "a mere farce and an empty formality."
Devgn denies pan masala link
Devgn says he only promoted Vimal Elaichi (not pan masala) and that the FDA told him to pull the ads before he submitted his explanation.
He also pointed out that the FDA issued similar notices to stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff.
The next court hearing is likely to be on November 4.