Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' trailer drops
Entertainment
The wait is almost over: Drishyam: The Conclusion, with Ajay Devgn back as Vijay Salgaonkar, drops its trailer on September 9.
The movie lands in theaters October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), a date that's actually important to the story since it was used as an alibi in the original film.
Cast reunites for 'Drishyam 3'
This final chapter could be the final chapter of the hit crime thriller series that started in 2015.
Alongside Devgn, you'll see Shriya Saran, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, and Rajat Kapoor returning, plus new faces Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj.
Abhishek Pathak directs and co-writes again.
Drishyam 3, rated U/A 16+, will launch in Goa where the story unfolds.
If you're into suspense with a legacy twist, mark your calendar!