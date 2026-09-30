Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn is back as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion, hitting theaters on October 2.
This final chapter of the Hindi Drishyam franchise is directed by Abhishek Pathak, and the release date isn't random: it's actually tied to a major plot point from the series, which longtime fans will definitely appreciate.
Pathak writes directs 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'
The movie brings back Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta alongside new faces Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj.
With Pathak both writing and directing, expect a deeper dive into family bonds and some clever mind games as Vijay's story wraps up for good.