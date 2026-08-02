Devgn to debut on Sony TV with crime series
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn, usually seen in blockbuster films, is now making his television debut on Sony TV with a new crime series.
The show will dive into suspenseful, real-life-inspired stories, though the title and details are still secret for now.
Production kicks off soon, so expect more updates.
Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4' succeeds, 3 follow
Devgn's latest comedy, Dhamaal 4, pulled in big numbers at the box office despite mixed reviews.
He's also gearing up for Drishyam 3 this October and has two more films lined up: Chauhaan and the fifth installment of the Golmaal franchise (with Akshay Kumar joining the classic crew).