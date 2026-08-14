Devgn to host 'Crime Patrol 2026' launching August 31
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn is taking over as the host of Crime Patrol 2026, launching August 31 on Sony TV and Sony LIV.
The promo shows him talking about how crimes are getting trickier and often involve people close to the victims.
He wraps up with a reassuring promise: Main rahunga aapke saath (I'll be with you all).
Soni says 'Crime Patrol' defined career
Anup Soni, who hosted Crime Patrol from 2011 to 2018, shared that the show became his signature role, even overshadowing earlier work like Balika Vadhu.
He said, "Until something bigger than Crime Patrol comes along in my career, no matter how much other work I do, people will continue to remember me for Crime Patrol.", and credited advice from Anil Kapoor about choosing roles that define your career.