Devgn's 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' hits Netflix November 27 2026
Missed it in theaters? Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion lands on Netflix November 27, 2026.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film has been praised for giving Vijay Salgaonkar's cat-and-mouse saga a fitting end and for its tight screenplay and the final twist, making it a must-watch for thriller fans.
'Drishyam 3' grosses ₹589 cr worldwide
Drishyam 3 smashed records with ₹62 crore on opening day and a total of ₹589 crore worldwide, making it Bollywood's top-grossing threequel.
The film stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, and Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj.
Fans and critics alike have given it a big thumbs up.