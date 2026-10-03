Devgn's 'Drishyam The Conclusion' posts career-best ₹66.75cr India 1st day
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam The Conclusion just had a massive launch, pulling in ₹66.75 crore across India and ₹95.10 crore worldwide on its first day.
That's not only the biggest opening of Devgn's career, but also makes it the second highest Bollywood opener of 2026, right after Dhurandhar 2.
Pathak's 'Drishyam 3' logs 15,759 shows
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 hit an impressive 15,759 shows and saw packed night shows with 76.46% occupancy.
It easily topped Devgn's previous record from Singham Again and outperformed both earlier Drishyam films at the box office.
This time around, the story is original, not a remake, and features Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, and Shriya Saran alongside Devgn.