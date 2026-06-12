Devi, Rajasthan's Mand icon, dies in Pali at 98
Entertainment
Gavri Devi, the legendary voice behind Rajasthan's Mand folk music, has died at 98 in Pali.
She spent several decades championing Mand, a genre known for its soulful storytelling and earned nationwide recognition for her significant contribution to traditional music.
Sharma and Gehlot praise Devi
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma called her passing an "irreparable loss," saying she gave folk traditions "a new identity."
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot praised how she made Mand singing famous worldwide.
Her classics like "More Bole Re" remain favorites, inspiring new generations to connect with Rajasthani culture.