Devi Sri Prasad's 'Yellamma' teaser drops: A spiritual drama with a twist

Why does this matter?

This is DSP's first time in front of the camera, and the teaser sets an intriguing mood: think stormy skies, a neem leaf swirling in the wind, and hints of divine intervention.

The movie is set for a pan-India release in five languages and comes from the director behind Balagam, which won big at the National Awards.

If you're into unique visuals and fresh stories, this one might be worth checking out.