'The Devil Wears Prada 2' releases on May 1

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' eyes an impressive $95M opening

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:00 pm Apr 23, 202601:00 pm

What's the story

The Devil Wears Prada 2, set to hit theaters on May 1, is expected to have a strong opening weekend in North America. Early box-office tracking suggests, via Variety, the film could rake in between $80 million and $95 million during its debut weekend, making it one of the highest openings for a non-franchise, adult-oriented movie. If it lands on the higher end of projections, it will be close to Oppenheimer's opening weekend performance, which debuted at $83 million domestically.