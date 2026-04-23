'The Devil Wears Prada 2' eyes an impressive $95M opening
What's the story
The Devil Wears Prada 2, set to hit theaters on May 1, is expected to have a strong opening weekend in North America. Early box-office tracking suggests, via Variety, the film could rake in between $80 million and $95 million during its debut weekend, making it one of the highest openings for a non-franchise, adult-oriented movie. If it lands on the higher end of projections, it will be close to Oppenheimer's opening weekend performance, which debuted at $83 million domestically.
Box-office potential
Sequel on course to surpass original's lifetime domestic total
The The Devil Wears Prada sequel is entering a different theatrical landscape where front-loaded openings usually define performance. If it debuts in the projected $80-95 million range, it will not only significantly outpace the original's start but also set the film on course to surpass its predecessor's lifetime domestic total. The first film opened to a modest $27.5 million before building through sustained word of mouth and eventually grossing $124.7 million domestically and $326.6 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo.
Star power
Film's long-term run will depend on audience reception
The sequel is benefiting from strong brand recall and the return of its central cast including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt. This combination makes it a high-interest release among urban and legacy audiences. However, without relying on large-scale spectacle, the film's long-term run will depend on audience reception and repeat value. The opening weekend will be crucial in determining whether The Devil Wears Prada 2 can convert early interest into sustained box-office performance.