Why was Sydney Sweeney's cameo cut from 'Devil Wears Prada'? 

Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney's cameo in the upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been cut from the final edit. A source close to the production revealed to Entertainment Weekly that it was a "creative decision" to remove her scene, which was originally intended for an early part of the movie. The film, directed by David Frankel, will be released on May 1.

Scene details Sweeney was to play herself In her cameo, Sweeney was supposed to play herself in a three-minute scene where she is dressed by Emily Charlton (played by Emily Blunt), a character who now heads Dior's US operations. However, the source revealed that this scene didn't fit well with the rest of the sequence. Despite this, they appreciated Sweeney's involvement and found it hard to decide on removing her part.

Film synopsis More about 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' The Devil Wears Prada 2 follows journalist Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) as she reunites with her former Runway colleagues, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Nigel Kipling (Stanley Tucci). They come together to save their fashion magazine from falling apart amid a scandal and an unstable media landscape. The film also features original cast members Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman reprising their roles from the first film.

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