'Devil Wears Prada 2' clip criticized for stereotyping Shen's character Entertainment Apr 25, 2026

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is getting called out after a new clip showed Helen J Shen's character, Jin Chao, as the stereotypical "nerdy" Asian assistant, complete with glasses and a quoted list of achievements: "I did go to Yale, 3.86 GPA, lead soprano of the Whiffenpoofs, and my ACT score was 36."

Many viewers felt this portrayal was outdated and hurtful, especially since the character's name also sounds uncomfortably close to a racial slur.