'Devil Wears Prada 2' clip criticized for stereotyping Shen's character
Entertainment
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is getting called out after a new clip showed Helen J Shen's character, Jin Chao, as the stereotypical "nerdy" Asian assistant, complete with glasses and a quoted list of achievements: "I did go to Yale, 3.86 GPA, lead soprano of the Whiffenpoofs, and my ACT score was 36."
Many viewers felt this portrayal was outdated and hurtful, especially since the character's name also sounds uncomfortably close to a racial slur.
'Devil Wears Prada 2' Starbucks criticism
This isn't the film's first controversy. It was criticized for a Starbucks brand partnership too.
With all this buzz online, before the movie drops: April 30 in China, May 1 in the US and UK.