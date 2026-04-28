'Devil Wears Prada': Why was Emily Blunt 'scared' of Streep?

Emily Blunt recently confessed to feeling "quite scared" while working with Meryl Streep on The Devil Wears Prada. The revelation came during a nostalgic SiriusXM Front Row chat hosted by Andy Cohen, where the cast members, including Stanley Tucci and Anne Hathaway , reminisced about their experiences filming the iconic movie.

On-set dynamics Blunt was 'quite scared' on 1st day of filming Blunt remembered, "I mean, on the first one, I was quite scared because I feel like you were in a zone..." Streep acknowledged this intensity with a simple response: "Oh, yeah. I was in that zone." Blunt joked, "She was in a Miranda (Priestly) zone." She added, "Not impenetrable, but we could come up and tell you a funny story, but you wouldn't do your extraordinary laugh that I normally heard."

Method acting Streep on being method while playing Priestly Streep, known for her immersive approach to roles, shared that she didn't find it hard to be "method." She explained how she created a slight remove from the cast to embody the authority of Priestly. The Mamma Mia! actor also spoke about a recent conversation with Greta Gerwig on the same issue. "You have to have just a little bit of a barrier to feel like the boss and to make it-I don't know what it was, but it worked."

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