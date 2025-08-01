'Dhadak 2' advance bookings: Siddhant-Triptii's film heads toward strong start
Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, just dropped in cinemas across nearly 1,000 screens.
The film is already off to a solid start—about 18,000 tickets have been snapped up at major chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis.
Its catchy music and hard-hitting dialogue promos seem to have really driven the early hype.
Film releases in nearly 1,000 screens
Produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is a spiritual follow-up to the 2018 hit Dhadak. This time, it dives into caste discrimination and love, adapting the story from Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.
Advance bookings are especially strong in Chennai (almost sold out), plus high demand in Kolkata and Jaipur—so it's connecting with audiences across India.
The weekend box office will show if this momentum keeps rolling.