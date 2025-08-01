'Dhadak 2' advance bookings: Siddhant-Triptii's film heads toward strong start

Film releases in nearly 1,000 screens

Produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is a spiritual follow-up to the 2018 hit Dhadak. This time, it dives into caste discrimination and love, adapting the story from Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.

Advance bookings are especially strong in Chennai (almost sold out), plus high demand in Kolkata and Jaipur—so it's connecting with audiences across India.

The weekend box office will show if this momentum keeps rolling.