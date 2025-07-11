Next Article
'Dhadak 2' trailer reveals gritty love story amidst caste divides
The Dhadak 2 trailer is here, spotlighting Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri as college students whose romance runs into serious caste barriers.
Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film leans into real-world social tensions, with Siddhant playing Neelesh, a law student, and Triptii as Vidhi from a wealthy family.
The trailer stands out for the raw chemistry between the leads and an intense soundtrack by Shreyas Puranik.
Ashish Chaudhary, Vipin Sharma, and Manjiri Pupala round out the cast.
Dhadak 2 lands in theaters August 1, 2023—and early reactions are upbeat, with many praising its bold story and strong performances.