Next Article
Advertising maestro Prasoon Pandey set for directorial debut
Legendary ad filmmaker Prasoon Pandey is stepping into movies with his first-ever feature film—a mass contemporary mythological thriller.
The project, still untitled, is being co-produced by Ellipsis Entertainment and MovieVerse Studios, with a script by Vaibhav Vishal that mixes modern vibes with Indian cultural roots.
Casting details are under wraps for now.
Pandey is known for his iconic ad campaigns
Pandey isn't just any ad director—he's the creative mind behind iconic campaigns like Fevicol and Asian Paints, and was the first Asian named among Campaign Magazine's top 100 global ad filmmakers.
His move to films brings high expectations for fresh storytelling and visual flair, making this debut one to watch if you love seeing creative legends try something new.