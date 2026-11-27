Akshay Kumar's 2000 film 'Dhadkan' to get a sequel
What's the story
A new installment of the 2000 romantic drama Dhadkan is reportedly in the works. Mid-Day reported that while the original movie starred Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Suniel Shetty, this new installment will feature a fresh cast. The new installment will explore themes of love and heartbreak similar to Dharmesh Darshan's directorial venture.
Director's involvement
Shree Narayan Singh to reportedly helm the film
A source told the outlet, "It's still in a nascent stage, but talks are on to make Dhadkan 2."
They added that "Shree Narayan Singh is likely to helm" the film.
Singh has previously directed Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) starring Kumar, and Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018)featuring Shahid Kapoor.
Cameo
Shetty could make an appearance in the sequel
Another insider added that the sequel is likely to serve as the launching pad for an unnamed director's son.
However, they also revealed, "Suniel's role hasn't been fleshed out yet, but he will most likely be in the sequel."
Meanwhile, the original Dhadkan was a box office success, with worldwide earnings standing at ₹26.47 crore, as per Sacnilk.