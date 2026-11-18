Dhalla returns as music director for 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2'
Dhruv Dhalla, who had an early association with the original Khosla Ka Ghosla, is returning as music director for the sequel.
Audiences can expect a mix of fresh and familiar vibes as he brings his signature style back to this classic comedy.
Dhalla's indie roots, Bollywood credits, awards
Starting out in Delhi's indie music scene, Dhalla later made waves in Bollywood with films such as Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and Tere Bin Laden.
He's also jammed with Euphoria and picked up awards like Best Music Composer at the Clef Music Awards.
With his experience and unique sound, he seems set to give Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 another memorable soundtrack.