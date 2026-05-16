'Dhamaal 4' postponed July 17 avoiding 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Entertainment
Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, has shifted its release from July 3 to July 17, 2026.
The move comes to avoid overlapping with Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, which drops on June 26.
Both films are aiming for big laughs and clear box office space.
Stars agree to release date change
Dhamaal 4 brings back Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi under Indra Kumar's direction.
Meanwhile, Welcome To The Jungle features Akshay Kumar alongside Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, and more.
The stars agreed on the date change so each film can have its own moment in the spotlight.