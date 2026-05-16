'Dhamaal 4' postponed July 17 avoiding 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Stars agree to release date change

Dhamaal 4 brings back Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi under Indra Kumar's direction.

Meanwhile, Welcome To The Jungle features Akshay Kumar alongside Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, and more.

The stars agreed on the date change so each film can have its own moment in the spotlight.