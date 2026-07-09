'Dhamaal 4' trailer draws backlash over fat shaming, Anand says
Entertainment
The Dhamaal 4 trailer has sparked conversation for its fat-shaming jokes about Anjali Anand's character, Paro.
Addressing the backlash, Anand said these jokes reflect real-life attitudes and pointed out that online trolling is still common.
She shared, "Mazak udna tab bandh hoga, jab real lifemein bhi mazak udna bandh hoga." Basically, the jokes will only stop in films when they stop in real life.
Anand embraces roles challenging stereotypes
Anand emphasized that Paro isn't a victim: she's strong and confident.
"If there is a fat-girl part, I will play it... I know the way to play this," she explained.
For her, taking such roles is about challenging stereotypes both in movies and everyday life.