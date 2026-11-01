Dhananjaya and Gauraklar set to drop 'Dhana Dhanya Kalyana' online
Entertainment
Actor Daali Dhananjaya and his wife Dr. Dhanyatha Gauraklar are dropping their wedding film, Dhana Dhanya Kalyana, online for everyone to watch.
What started as a private keepsake turned into a cinematic look at their journey from engagement to marriage, filmed over a year with plenty of real, heartfelt moments inspired by filmmaker Shashank Soghal.
Dhananjaya calls film an open invite
Dhananjaya said the film is now an open invite for viewers to experience their family's special moments, and he gave a shout-out to the crew who captured it all so beautifully.
Dhana Dhanya Kalyana would soon be available online.