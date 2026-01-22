Dhanush-Kriti's 'Tere Ishk Mein' to premiere on Netflix tomorrow
What's the story
The romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, will be available on Netflix starting January 23, 2026. The streamer announced the film's premiere date on Thursday. The movie was directed by Aanand L Rai and had a successful run in theaters after its release on November 28, 2025. It reportedly earned over ₹160 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.
Twitter Post
Here's the announcement
Aa raha hai woh ishk jo dil jod bhi de, aur tod bhi de ❤️🔥— Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 22, 2026
Watch Tere Ishk Mein, out tomorrow on Netflix.#TereIshqMeinOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/ruqZC7289R
Film's premise
'Tere Ishk Mein' explores themes of love and transformation
Tere Ishk Mein tells the story of Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti (Sanon), whose lives change forever due to their toxic obsession with each other. Billed as a spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa, it explores the themes of surrender, sacrifices, and passionate love. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Netflix.
Director-actor duo
'Tere Ishk Mein' marks 3rd collaboration of Dhanush and Rai
Tere Ishk Mein is the third collaboration between Dhanush and director Rai, following their successful ventures in Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021). The film's music by A.R. Rahman added to its emotional depth. It also stars Prakash Raj, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Tota Roy Chowdhury and received mixed reviews upon release.