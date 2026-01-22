The film will premiere on Netflix

Dhanush-Kriti's 'Tere Ishk Mein' to premiere on Netflix tomorrow

By Isha Sharma 03:46 pm Jan 22, 202603:46 pm

What's the story

The romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, will be available on Netflix starting January 23, 2026. The streamer announced the film's premiere date on Thursday. The movie was directed by Aanand L Rai and had a successful run in theaters after its release on November 28, 2025. It reportedly earned over ₹160 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.