Dhanush meets over 3,000 fans outside Chennai amid political speculation
Entertainment
Dhanush is meeting over 3,000 women from his fan club outside Chennai today, and everyone's wondering if this is more than just a fan event.
The gathering comes after his fan club got a new name (Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam), which has sparked talk about him possibly moving toward politics or community work.
Fan club rebrand shows welfare focus
The newly rebranded fan club now sports a logo featuring a large red star holding an image of Dhanush with his hands folded, showing off its commitment to social welfare.
Earlier this year, Dhanush encouraged fans to get involved locally and help out in their communities, a move that feels similar to what other Tamil stars have done before stepping into politics.
So, could Dhanush be next? Only time will tell.