Dhanush pauses directing to focus on acting ahead of 'Kara'

Dhanush will return to directing

He's got a packed slate: D55 with Rajkumar Periyasamy, plus projects with Mari Selvaraj and Pachaimuthu Thamizharasan, and Vada Chennai 2 is also in the works.

Once these are wrapped up, Dhanush says he'll return to directing.

His last directorial effort was Idli Kadai, which explored family themes and showed off his storytelling chops.