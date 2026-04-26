Dhanush pauses directing to focus on acting ahead of 'Kara'
Entertainment
Dhanush is hitting pause on his directing plans to focus fully on acting for now.
At a recent event in Coimbatore, he shared that he'll be prioritizing upcoming films before stepping back behind the camera.
His next release, Kara (directed by Vignesh Raja and costarring Mamitha Baiju and KS Ravikumar), arrives April 30, 2026.
Dhanush will return to directing
He's got a packed slate: D55 with Rajkumar Periyasamy, plus projects with Mari Selvaraj and Pachaimuthu Thamizharasan, and Vada Chennai 2 is also in the works.
Once these are wrapped up, Dhanush says he'll return to directing.
His last directorial effort was Idli Kadai, which explored family themes and showed off his storytelling chops.