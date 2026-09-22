Dhanush receives special mention for 'Captain Miller' at National Awards
Entertainment
Dhanush just scored a Special Mention for his role in Captain Miller at this year's National Film Awards, held on September 22 in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.
President Droupadi Murmu handed him the honor.
The film, set in pre-independence India and directed by Arun Matheswaran, really lets Dhanush show off his acting chops.
'Raayan' named Best Tamil Film
Captain Miller also picked up Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values, another big nod for the team.
On top of that, Dhanush's directorial Raayan was named Best Tamil Film, marking his third win as a director here.
This year's awards were special too: they left New Delhi for the first time ever to celebrate Indian cinema in new places across the country.