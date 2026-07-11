Dhanush releases 'Thamizh Murugan' promo with Vetrimaran based on Arivumathi
Entertainment
Dhanush just dropped the first-look promo for Thamizh Murugan, his next film with director Vetrimaran.
The movie dives into the story of a legendary Tamil leader from Sangam literature, based on Arivumathi's book that celebrates Tamil history.
Abhyankkar composes 'Thamizh Murugan' music
This is the fifth time Dhanush and Vetrimaran are working together. They've already given us hits like Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Vada Chennai, and Asuran. Their films have won several National Film Awards.
Music for Thamizh Murugan comes from Sai Abhyankkar.
If you missed it, Dhanush's last film was Kaara, where he starred alongside Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu.