Dhanush releases 'Thamizh Murugan' promo with Vetrimaran based on Arivumathi

Abhyankkar composes 'Thamizh Murugan' music

This is the fifth time Dhanush and Vetrimaran are working together. They've already given us hits like Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Vada Chennai, and Asuran. Their films have won several National Film Awards.

Music for Thamizh Murugan comes from Sai Abhyankkar.

If you missed it, Dhanush's last film was Kaara, where he starred alongside Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu.