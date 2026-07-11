Dhanush, Vetri Maaran reunite for 'Thamizh Murugan'; 1st-look out

Cultural significance

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The first-look poster of Thamizh Murugan is deeply rooted in Tamil culture, with the character being referred to as Thamizh Kadavul (God of Tamils) in Tamil Nadu. The drama's story has been written by Arivumathi, and the music will be composed by Sai Abhyankkar. Interestingly, the announcement of Thamizh Murugan comes shortly after Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas unveiled NTRxTrivikram on the same subject.