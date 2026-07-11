Dhanush, Vetri Maaran reunite for 'Thamizh Murugan'; 1st-look out
What's the story
The first-look motion poster of actor Dhanush's upcoming film Thamizh Murugan was unveiled on Friday. It features the actor riding an elephant and wielding a vel, the divine spear of Lord Murugan. The film is directed by Vetri Maaran and marks their fifth collaboration after Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Vada Chennai, and Asuran.
Cultural significance
Know more about the subject and crew
The first-look poster of Thamizh Murugan is deeply rooted in Tamil culture, with the character being referred to as Thamizh Kadavul (God of Tamils) in Tamil Nadu. The drama's story has been written by Arivumathi, and the music will be composed by Sai Abhyankkar. Interestingly, the announcement of Thamizh Murugan comes shortly after Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas unveiled NTRxTrivikram on the same subject.
Career update
Dhanush's other upcoming films
Dhanush has several projects in the pipeline, including OM. The film features him alongside Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela. Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, it will hit theaters worldwide on October 16. His latest releases are Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein and the Tamil film Kara.