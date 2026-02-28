Dhanush-Vignesh Raja's 'Kara' to hit screens on April 30
What's the story
The much-anticipated action entertainer Kara, starring Tamil superstar Dhanush and directed by Vignesh Raja, will hit the big screens on April 30. The announcement was made by producer Ishari K Ganesh during the cultural festival VELS Nakshatra 2026 at VELS University. "Dhanush's upcoming film KARA is scheduled for theatrical release on April 30," he said.
Film details
Film was previously known as '#D54'
The film's title, Kara, was revealed earlier during Pongal. A poster featuring Dhanush in an intense look was released with the tagline, "Sometimes, staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive." Raja later confirmed the title on social media, describing it as "an emotionally rooted suspense thriller." The film was previously known as #D54.
Production details
Cast and crew of the film
Kara features Mamitha Baiju as the female lead, with K S Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Prithvi Pandiraj in supporting roles. The story is written by Alfred Prakash and Raja, who previously collaborated on the thriller action film Por Thozhil. Music for Kara is composed by G V Prakash Kumar, while cinematography is handled by Theni Eswar and editing by Sreejith Sarang.