Dhanush's 'Kara' to hit Netflix on May 28

Industry impact

Debate on quick OTT release

The quick transition of Kara from theaters to OTT has sparked a debate among viewers. Some have expressed concerns that this trend could impact theater business as audiences may prefer waiting for digital releases instead of visiting cinemas. Others believe it simply reflects the film's box office performance, with OTT platforms taking over when the project struggles in cinemas. Kara is Dhanush's first release of the year and received a muted response overall.