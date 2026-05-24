Dhanush's 'Kara' to hit Netflix on May 28
What's the story
The Tamil heist drama Kara, starring Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, is set to premiere on Netflix on May 28. The film, directed by Vignesh Raja, reportedly earned over ₹50 crore worldwide during its theatrical run after releasing on April 30. It received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike.
Industry impact
Debate on quick OTT release
The quick transition of Kara from theaters to OTT has sparked a debate among viewers. Some have expressed concerns that this trend could impact theater business as audiences may prefer waiting for digital releases instead of visiting cinemas. Others believe it simply reflects the film's box office performance, with OTT platforms taking over when the project struggles in cinemas. Kara is Dhanush's first release of the year and received a muted response overall.
Film overview
More about 'Kara'
Set in the 1990s, Kara follows a thief trying to leave his criminal past behind. However, he is pulled back into crime when a bank seizes his ancestral home. The film is written by Raja and Alfred Prakash and produced by Vels Film International and Think Studios. Apart from Dhanush and Baiju, it features KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Rajan, and Sreeja Ravi.