Will Dhanush enter politics?
What's the story
Tamil actor-director Dhanush has once again sparked speculation about a possible political entry after giving a fiery speech to his fans over the weekend. Speaking at a blood donation camp organized by his fan clubs on July 26, Dhanush emphasized the importance of channeling their unity into serving society. His speech quickly went viral on social media. Now, a source has told NDTV that the actor is indeed planning to jump into politics "but not immediately."
Speech details
'I need to feel even prouder of you'
"Right now, Dhanush...is evaluating the pros and cons of entering politics," the source added.
In his speech, he'd said, "So many people are gathered...There's a great power in this kind of unity. We need to give that unity a purpose."
"Beyond audio launches and meetups, we need to engage in...welfare activities. Understand the needs of the people in your area, the families living around you and help them in whatever way possible."
"I need to feel even prouder of you."
Social media reactions
Speech drew comparisons to Vijay's address at 'Leo' launch
One X user wrote, "Looks like the queue for politics is getting longer. Everyone seems to think, 'If Thalapathy Vijay entered politics, why not me?'"
Another commented that the speech resembled Vijay's address at the Leo audio launch before he formally entered politics.
A third user said it appeared Dhanush could launch a political party sooner than expected.
However, some movie lovers voiced their disapproval: "I like Dhanush as actor not as a politician (sic)."
Award controversy
Addressed National Award criticism during event
During the event, Dhanush also addressed criticism over his wins at the National Film Awards.
He acknowledged that there were "definitely better" Tamil films than his directorial Raayan in 2024.
However, he urged audiences to look at the bigger picture and celebrate the achievement of a Tamil actor winning two National Awards in the same year.
Notably, at this year's awards, Dhanush won Best Tamil Film for Raayan and Special Mention (Best Actor) for Captain Miller.
Political aspirations
Father didn't deny possibility of Dhanush entering politics earlier
Interestingly, in June, when Dhanush's father, filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, was asked at an event if his son would enter politics, he didn't deny the possibility.
He added that anyone has the right to enter politics.
Producer G Dhananjayan also shared his thoughts on Tamil actors wanting to join politics and said, "Everyone is welcome in politics."
All this talk comes after Vijay, an actor turned politician, was elected as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.