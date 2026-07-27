Will Dhanush enter politics? 

"Right now, Dhanush...is evaluating the pros and cons of entering politics," the source added.

In his speech, he'd said, "So many people are gathered...There's a great power in this kind of unity. We need to give that unity a purpose."

"Beyond audio launches and meetups, we need to engage in...welfare activities. Understand the needs of the people in your area, the families living around you and help them in whatever way possible."

"I need to feel even prouder of you."