Dhanush says 'Raayan' not best at National Awards, urges celebration
Dhanush finally spoke up about the buzz around his National Film Awards wins.
He openly said there were better Tamil films than his directorial Raayan in 2024, but still asked fans to celebrate his double win as a proud moment for Tamilians.
This year, Raayan took home Best Tamil Film and Dhanush earned a Special Mention for Captain Miller.
Debate over 'Meiyazhagan' 'Maharaja' awards
The awards sparked online debates, with some saying Meiyazhagan and Maharaja deserved more.
Dhanush reflected on how past hits like Pudhupettai and Karnan didn't get national recognition despite their popularity.
He credited hard work and perseverance for this year's success, adding warmly, "As a Tamilian, I have received two more National Awards; don't brush this aside, celebrate it."
For him, these wins are not just personal milestones: they're big for Tamil cinema too.