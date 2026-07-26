Dhanush says 'Raayan' not best at National Awards, urges celebration

The awards sparked online debates, with some saying Meiyazhagan and Maharaja deserved more.

Dhanush reflected on how past hits like Pudhupettai and Karnan didn't get national recognition despite their popularity.

He credited hard work and perseverance for this year's success, adding warmly, "As a Tamilian, I have received two more National Awards; don't brush this aside, celebrate it."

For him, these wins are not just personal milestones: they're big for Tamil cinema too.