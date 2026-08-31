Dhanush to lead Siva's rural drama next?

Despite the lukewarm response to his last film Kara, Dhanush is ready to move ahead with a busy work schedule.

He is currently shooting for Om, directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, which will release on October 16.

He also has a historical film titled D56 with Mari Selvaraj in the pipeline.

Furthermore, he has separate projects lined up with directors Tamizharasan Pachamuthu and Vetrimaaran.