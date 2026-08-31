Dhanush to lead Siva's rural drama next?
What's the story
Actor Dhanush is reportedly in talks to star in an upcoming untitled film directed by Siva. The project was initially conceived with actor Ajith Kumar, but has now been shifted to Dhanush due to Kumar's packed schedule. If all goes well, the shooting for this rural-based story could begin as early as December or January, reported Valai Pechu.
Actor's commitments
Dhanush's upcoming films and work commitments
Despite the lukewarm response to his last film Kara, Dhanush is ready to move ahead with a busy work schedule.
He is currently shooting for Om, directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, which will release on October 16.
He also has a historical film titled D56 with Mari Selvaraj in the pipeline.
Furthermore, he has separate projects lined up with directors Tamizharasan Pachamuthu and Vetrimaaran.
Project information
Details about the film and Kumar's other projects
As of now, the project has not been officially announced. Apart from reports suggesting that it will be a rural-based story, details about the plot remain unknown.
The title, additional cast members, and their roles are also currently under wraps.
Meanwhile, Kumar is set to team up with Adhik Ravichander for Dare Devil and another project with director Venkat Prabhu.