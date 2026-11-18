Dhanush thanks TN CM for 6am 'O.M: Operation Mole' shows
Dhanush is all smiles as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay gives the green light for 6am shows of his new film, O.M: Operation Mole.
The movie, also starring Mammootty and Sai Pallavi, hits theaters November 20.
Dhanush hopped on social media to thank the state government and asked fans to celebrate the film responsibly and ensure their excitement does not inconvenience others.
Early shows boost 'O.M: Operation Mole'
Early morning screenings are a big win for fans eager to catch the film first thing, and they'll likely give O.M: Operation Mole a major opening day boost.
The move also highlights just how much buzz there is around Dhanush's latest project, and how strong his fan base really is.