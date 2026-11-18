Dhanush is all smiles as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay gives the green light for 6am shows of his new film, O.M: Operation Mole.

The movie, also starring Mammootty and Sai Pallavi, hits theaters November 20.

Dhanush hopped on social media to thank the state government and asked fans to celebrate the film responsibly and ensure their excitement does not inconvenience others.