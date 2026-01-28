Dhanush visits Tirupati with his sons, keeps it low-key Entertainment Jan 28, 2026

Tamil star Dhanush made a quiet visit to the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati early on Wednesday morning, joined by his sons Linga and Yatra.

The trio showed up in traditional silk dhotis and angavastras, with Dhanush sporting a chandan tika, blending in with the crowd.

Videos from the day caught a sweet moment—Dhanush's sons gently shielding him from selfie-seeking fans while their manager Sreyas kept them close.