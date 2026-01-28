Dhanush visits Tirupati with his sons, keeps it low-key
Entertainment
Tamil star Dhanush made a quiet visit to the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati early on Wednesday morning, joined by his sons Linga and Yatra.
The trio showed up in traditional silk dhotis and angavastras, with Dhanush sporting a chandan tika, blending in with the crowd.
Videos from the day caught a sweet moment—Dhanush's sons gently shielding him from selfie-seeking fans while their manager Sreyas kept them close.
What's going on in Dhanush's life?
This temple trip comes after some big changes for Dhanush—he and Aishwarya Rajinikanth finalized their divorce but continue to co-parent their two boys.
On the work front, he just wrapped filming "Kara," a 90s-set thriller directed by Vignesh Raja, featuring a star-studded cast including Mamitha Baiju and K S Ravikumar.