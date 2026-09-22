Dhanush wins 72nd National Film Awards best director for 'Raayan'

Dhanush just picked up the best director award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his film Raayan, and his sons, Linga and Yatra, were at the ceremony.

Dhanush summed it up sweetly: "This is my third National Award as an actor and my first National Award as a director. None of this would have been possible without my fans, the pillars of my strength. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."