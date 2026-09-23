Dhanush wins National Awards for 'Raayan' as sons steal spotlight
Entertainment
At the 72nd National Film Awards in Gujarat, Dhanush showed up with his sons Yatra and Linga, and honestly, they kind of stole the spotlight in their sharp suits.
While Dhanush picked up two big honors, including one for directing Raayan, it was clear his kids were having a moment.
President Droupadi Murmu handed out the awards at the event.
Dhanush dedicates awards to fans
Dhanush posted on Instagram that his sons "When your thunder is stolen and you don't mind it..." but he's clearly a proud dad.
He dedicated his wins to fans, calling them his "strength."
Besides Raayan winning Best Tamil Film (his first National Award as a director), he also got a Special Mention for Captain Miller, adding to an already impressive award history.