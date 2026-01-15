Next Article
Dhanush's 54th film is now called 'Kara'—1st look poster out
Entertainment
Dhanush's much-awaited 54th film just got a name: Kara. The makers revealed an intense poster to mark Pongal, showing Dhanush in a gritty new avatar.
Directed by Vignesh Raja and produced by Vels Film International, Kara is set to release in February 2026.
Why does this matter?
Kara isn't just another action thriller—it credits Alfred Prakash as co-writer and brings back the same hit technical crew, including composer GV Prakash Kumar and cinematographer Theni Easwar.
With a strong ensemble cast and high expectations after their last success, fans are buzzing to see what this team delivers next.