Dhanush's 'Kara' gets release date, marks debut of new director
Entertainment
Dhanush is back with his 54th film, Kara, set for a worldwide theatrical release on April 30, 2026.
Directed by Vignesh Raja (of Por Thozhil fame), the film follows Dhanush as Karasaami—a cotton farmer who takes on powerful enemies to settle old scores.
The release date was revealed by producer Ishari K Ganesh at the Vels Festival Nakshatra event.
'Kara' to stream on Netflix
Kara will be released only in theaters for now—its poster reveals that Netflix has bagged the streaming rights.
Hindi and Telugu versions are also in the works.
Meet the cast and crew
Alongside Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju stars in a lead role, with a strong ensemble including K.S. Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and more.
The screenplay comes from Vignesh Raja and Alfred Prakash; GV Prakash Kumar handles music.