Dhanush's 'Kara' gets release date, marks debut of new director Entertainment Mar 03, 2026

Dhanush is back with his 54th film, Kara, set for a worldwide theatrical release on April 30, 2026.

Directed by Vignesh Raja (of Por Thozhil fame), the film follows Dhanush as Karasaami—a cotton farmer who takes on powerful enemies to settle old scores.

The release date was revealed by producer Ishari K Ganesh at the Vels Festival Nakshatra event.