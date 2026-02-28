Dhanush's 'Kara' gets release date: What we know Entertainment Feb 28, 2026

Get ready—Dhanush's action-packed film Kara is dropping in theaters everywhere on April 30, 2026.

Producer Ishari K Ganesh made it official during the VELS Nakshatra festival, and fans have been buzzing ever since.

The movie comes from Vels Film International and was earlier called D54.