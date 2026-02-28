Dhanush's 'Kara' gets release date: What we know
Get ready—Dhanush's action-packed film Kara is dropping in theaters everywhere on April 30, 2026.
Producer Ishari K Ganesh made it official during the VELS Nakshatra festival, and fans have been buzzing ever since.
The movie comes from Vels Film International and was earlier called D54.
Plot and cast of 'Kara'
Kara follows Dhanush as Karasaami, a cotton farmer dealing with family struggles. Things get intense fast.
Mamitha Baiju stars alongside him, with a strong supporting cast including K S Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas, and Prithvi Pandiraj.
Crew members working on the project
The film brings together a solid crew: G V Prakash is handling music, Theni Eswar is on cinematography, and Sreejith Sarang is editing. Story duties are managed by Vignesh Raja and Alfred Prakash (the duo behind Por Thozhil).
Streaming details haven't been announced yet—so for now, it's all about that big-screen experience.